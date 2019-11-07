Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Hayley Wilson has been jailed for passing on confidential information

A police call handler who gave confidential information to others, including her sister, has been jailed.

Hannah Wilson, 31, who used her job at West Midlands Police to access personal details and reports, admitted three counts of conspiracy to commit misconduct in a public office.

She was sentenced to 14 months in prison at Birmingham Crown Court.

Three others, including her 38-year-old sister Hayley Wilson, have also been sentenced.

A counter-corruption investigation found Wilson, who answered emergency calls for the force, supplied information to her sister on people they knew by checking their criminal records, police said.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Hayley Wilson was handed a suspended sentence for her part in the conspiracy

She also gave her sister's partner Allan Stewardson, 49, confidential details of a court case in which he was a defendant.

Information was also passed by Hannah Wilson to pub landlady Jayne Lloyd, 61, who ran the Knights Quest in Rowley Regis, over incidents reported at other establishments.

Wilson, of Waldron Close, Wednesbury, who admitted three counts of conspiracy to commit misconduct in a public office between October 2017 and August 2018, has since resigned from her position.

Hayley Wilson, of Throne Road, Rowley Regis, admitted three counts of conspiracy to commit misconduct in a public office and received a 10-month sentence, suspended for two years, and 200 hours community service.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Allan Stewardson avoided a jail term, but was given a three-month curfew

Stewardson, of Ely Close, Rowley Regis, was found guilty of one count of conspiracy to commit misconduct in public office and sentenced to 15 months in prison, suspended for two years, and given a three-month curfew.

Lloyd, of High Street, Rowley Regis, who was also found guilty of one count of conspiracy to commit misconduct in public office, was handed a nine-month sentence, suspended for two years, and ordered to carry out 200 hours of community service.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Pub landlady Jayne Lloyd received information about incidents reported to police at other pubs

Following the sentencing, Det Ch Insp Julian Harper, of West Midlands Police, said this type of offence "undermines the community's confidence".

"She betrayed the trust that people put in the police to handle their personal information appropriately," he added.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone