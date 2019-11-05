Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Ross O'Grady was jailed over his 'heinous crimes'

A former police officer who carried out a string of sex attacks on three victims has been jailed.

Ex-West Midlands PC Ross O'Grady, 47, had denied five counts of sexual assault but changed his plea mid-trial.

The attacks, some of which were committed while O'Grady was still on the force, happened between 2014 and 2016.

He was jailed for 13 years at Wolverhampton Crown Court last Wednesday.

The force said the offences came to light when the victims courageously came forward in 2017.

'Heinous crimes'

Police praised the victims for reliving their trauma at court "to bring O'Grady to justice".

He initially denied eight sex offences, but later at trial admitted five sexual assaults.

O'Grady, of High Street, Brownhills, Walsall, will be placed on the sex offenders register for life.

Det Sgt Sam Kirk, of West Midlands Police, said O'Grady's behaviour was "despicable."

"He held a position of trust and he abused this by committing these heinous crimes," he said.

"I commend the bravery of his victims, it has been an extremely traumatic time for them.

"There is no place in society for this kind of behaviour and O'Grady must now serve time behind bars."

O'Grady was dismissed by the force for gross misconduct in June 2016 over an unrelated theft matter.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.