Image copyright PA Media Image caption People will definitely want to see the recipe to Tuba Geckil's cake version of Villanelle

Some of the world's best cake artists have risen to the challenge to impress baking enthusiasts at an international cake show.

Jodie Comer's Killing Eve character Villanelle, crafted by Tuba Geckil, is among the bakes at Birmingham's Cake International showcase.

The star of the BBC drama was accompanied by a life-size armoured bear from fantasy series His Dark Materials and a Donald Trump creation.

The show at the NEC runs until Sunday.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Iorek, the armoured bear from Philip Pullman's His Dark Materials series, was iced head to toe

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The life-sized Villanelle cake is certainly not "booooooring"

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Baking America Great Again: US President Donald Trump and North Korea leader Kim Jong-un are among the entries

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The Whisker of Oz: Dorothy and her pals are on display in Birmingham

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Royal Icing: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children have been celebrated in cake form

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Visitors were treated to an Incredible Indian welcome upon arrival

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Comedian Rhod Gilbert was cracking yokes instead of jokes as he delivered his cake to the show

Image copyright PA Media Image caption One of the entries got its teeth into Predator

