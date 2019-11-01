Filling Eve: Life-size Villanelle baked for cake show
Some of the world's best cake artists have risen to the challenge to impress baking enthusiasts at an international cake show.
Jodie Comer's Killing Eve character Villanelle, crafted by Tuba Geckil, is among the bakes at Birmingham's Cake International showcase.
The star of the BBC drama was accompanied by a life-size armoured bear from fantasy series His Dark Materials and a Donald Trump creation.
The show at the NEC runs until Sunday.
