Image copyright Highways England Image caption The northbound carriageway is closed between junctions five and six

A man suffered serious injuries in a three-vehicle crash which has closed a stretch of the M6 motorway.

The crash happened between junctions five and six in Birmingham, just after 04.30 GMT.

The northbound carriageway was closed from junction four for the M42 to junction six, Spaghetti Junction.

A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, West Midlands Police said.

Paramedics and a trauma doctor treated two men, including a 25-year-old who was seriously injured.

A spokesperson for the ambulance service said: "Ambulance staff quickly discovered he was in a serious condition and administered specialist trauma care at the scene before transporting the man to Queen Elizabeth Hospital."

A second patient was treated for injuries, "not believed to be serious", and taken to Heartlands Hospital.

Investigation work has been completed and work to recover the vehicles is under way, a spokeswoman for Highways England said.

Insp Damian Shave, from the force's Collision Investigation Unit, said it was a "very serious collision."

The northbound carriageway remains closed between junction five at Castle Bromwich and junction six.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.