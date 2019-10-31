Image copyright Google Image caption Kaldip Singh Lehal, 38, known as Deepa Singh, and Rajbinder Kaur, 50, appeared at Birmingham Magistrates' Court earlier

A brother and sister have denied defrauding a Sikh youth charity they were running.

Kaldip Singh Lehal, 38, and Rajbinder Kaur, 50, appeared at Birmingham Magistrates' Court earlier.

Mr Lehal, known as Deepa Singh, is charged with providing false or misleading information to the Charity Commission, as is Ms Kaur.

She is also accused of money laundering and six counts of theft amounting to £47,926.

The pair, both of Hamstead Road, Birmingham, each pleaded not guilty to all charges and were conditionally bailed to appear at Birmingham Crown Court on 28 November.

It is alleged the offences took place between February and August 2018.

Sonia Shafiq, prosecuting, "The two ran Sikh Youth UK, a charity.

"Ultimately, the Crown will say the charity received funds which were layered through bank accounts in Ms Kaur's name and the money was used to pay personal debts and bills."

