A man has been jailed for life after being found guilty of murdering a man outside a takeaway outlet following a "violent family feud".

Yasir Hussain, from Burnley, was stabbed three times in the back in Dudley last December.

The 34-year-old was not believed to be the intended target of the attack, West Midlands Police said.

Nabeel Choudhary, 21, was found guilty of murder and handed a 27-year minimum term.

Officers said Mr Hussain had been in a car with his cousin, who worked as a delivery driver, on the evening of the attack in Central Drive, Lower Gornal.

They had completed one delivery when the car they were in was rammed by a van while they were parked up outside a takeaway.

After they escaped the car, Mr Hussain's cousin fled for his life, police said, however Mr Hussain did not get away and was stabbed three times in the back.

He died at the scene from his injuries.

Police said what happened followed a "violent family feud" between two families in the Dudley area.

Days before the fatal attack, Choudhary had attempted to run another member of an opposing family over, officers added.

Det Insp Jim Colclough, from the force's homicide team, said: "I do not believe Yasir was the intended target.

"His family are devastated by his death and it leaves four young children without their dad.

"We know there were other people involved in this violent incident and our investigation is ongoing."

At Birmingham Crown Court, Choudhary, of no fixed abode, was also found guilty of attempted grievous bodily harm and dangerous driving.

Akarsh Tasleem, 24, was acquitted of murder and possession of a blade.

