Image caption A university spokesperson said it would be looking into how the errors occurred

The University of Birmingham has apologised for failing to pay some of its staff on time.

It is unclear how many people are affected, but the BBC spoke to several who said they were out of pocket.

It follows other issues in the summer, when students who took on work there also experienced payment delays.

The university has apologised and said it would run an additional payroll in the next few days to make emergency payments.

Image caption Security guard Adrian Naylor, who said he was paid about £25,000 a year, was left with just £14 in the bank

Security guard Adrian Naylor, who has worked at the university for nine years, said his salary did not appear as expected on Wednesday morning, leaving him with just £14 in the bank and a mortgage payment due on Thursday.

"I've said 'I've got no money to fill my car up to actually get to work'," he said.

"They told me then initially if I wanted to go home, I could. But I was already halfway here, so I thought I might as well come in, so I can talk."

Graduate teaching assistant Darcy Luke said he had been both "overpaid and underpaid at the same time".

He said: "I've been simultaneously underpaid for work that I've done months ago... [and] overpaid for a job that I no longer have that ended months ago."

Image caption Part-time worker Emily Adams said it was "a really big mess"

Student and part-time worker Emily Adams said she only received £1,000 of the £1,500 she was owed and "it took a lot of fighting" to get the extra £500.

A university spokesperson said it took the issues raised "very seriously", and would be investigating how it happened.

"We know that ensuring people are paid on time and correctly is something that we must always get right and we would like to once again apologise to those affected."

He said the university was making arrangements to cover any additional expenses people may have incurred.

