Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Azra Williams was jailed for three years after admitting causing death by dangerous driving

A driver who killed a woman in a crash while she was on her mobile phone has been jailed after she was extradited from France.

Azra Williams, from Willenhall, Walsall, admitted killing Amarjit Gill when she crossed three red lights in Wolverhampton in January 2016.

Williams was charged but did not appear in court as she was detained in France for unrelated offences, police said.

She was jailed for three years on Monday, following her extradition.

Image copyright Google Image caption Williams was on her phone at the time of the crash in Wolverhampton, police said

Ms Gill, 58, died in hospital the day after the crash at the Waterloo Road and Newhampton Road East junction in Wolverhampton city centre in January 2016.

She had been a passenger in a car that Williams had crashed into after driving through three red light signals.

West Midlands Police were also able to prove she had been on her phone around the time of the crash.

Williams, who lived in the New Invention area of Willenhall, was returned to the West Midlands after being jailed in France and initially denied causing the Wolverhampton crash before changing her plea to guilty.

As well as three years imprisonment, she was handed a 61 month driving ban at the city's crown court.

"Nothing will ever bring Ms Gill back but we wanted to ensure Williams did not escape punishment," Det Con Damian Gibson said.

"Sadly, we see all too often the perils of being distracted at the wheel and how it ruins the lives of everyone involved."

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.