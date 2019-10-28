Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Antonio Russo has been identified as the main suspect in the investigation

The main suspect in a fatal hit-and-run crash has been identified by police, who believe he may be using a fake ID.

West Midlands Police believes Antonio Russo, from Walsall, was driving the black Audi A4 which hit Rajesh Chand in Birmingham on 31 August.

Mr Chand, 29, was crossing the Soho Road in the Handsworth area just before 04:00 BST when he was killed.

The car which hit him was registered to Mr Russo, police said, but they have been unable to trace him or the Audi.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Rajesh Chand, from Handsworth, died after he was hit by a car while crossing the road

Detectives believe the car registered to Mr Russo's address in the Rushall area was one of three that were potentially travelling together that night.

The Audi has not yet been recovered, Det Sgt Paul Hughes said, adding the investigation was "complex".

The force believes ID documents recovered from Mr Russo's home may be false, although he is thought to be an Albanian national.

Image caption The car involved in the crash has not yet been recovered, police said

Det Sgt Hughes said he was also "confident that the image is a true likeness of the man we are looking for".

"Mr Chand was killed in tragic circumstances and his family need answers," he said.

A 30-year-old man was arrested earlier on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, but has since been released pending further investigation, police said.

