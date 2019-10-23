Image copyright Google Image caption Wolverhampton Police said residents were being evacuated from Wheatsheaf Road in Pendeford

A road in Wolverhampton has been evacuated after a suspicious device was found, police said.

Wheatsheaf Road in Pendeford was evacuated after the device was found in an empty property by a council worker, Wolverhampton Police said.

In a tweet the force added an explosive ordnance disposal team were being sent to the scene.

Residents have been temporarily relocated to the Dovecote Housing Office on Ryefield.

