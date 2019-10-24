Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was hit close to a Kwik Fit garage on Pershore Road

A 79-year-old pedestrian has died after she was hit by a heavy goods vehicle in Birmingham.

The woman was struck near a Kwik Fit garage on Pershore Road, Cotteridge, at about 18:50 BST on Wednesday.

She was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham. But she died a few hours later, West Midlands Police said.

The HGV driver stopped at the scene and was assisting police with their inquiries, the force said.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.