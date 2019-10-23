Image copyright Google Image caption The man was attacked with a metal bar in July

Two men have been jailed, after a bus stop robbery in which a man with a walking stick was beaten to the floor with a metal bar.

The man in his 50s, who was kicked, had been at a bus stop in Bordesley Green, Birmingham, in July, when he was approached by men demanding cash.

Tayub Zaman, 25, pleaded guilty to assault with intent and possession of an offensive weapon.

Kyle Causer, 25, admitted intent to rob and having an offensive weapon.

Zaman of Cherrywood Road, Bordesley Green, was sentenced to four years and six months at Birmingham Crown Court.

He also admitted charges of driving without a licence and driving without insurance .

Causer of HMP Stoke Heath, received four years and four months.

