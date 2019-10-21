Four more people have been arrested in connection with a series of 'despicable' break-ins.

Twenty-nine burglaries took place in nine days across the Black Country.

Masked men stole jewellery from two women, aged 75 and 87, in Wolverhampton and Walsall. Other addresses were also targeted, police said.

Two men aged 22 and a 19-year-old were arrested on Saturday and a 30-year-old man was arrested on Sunday morning on suspicion of conspiracy to burgle.

The men were all arrested in the Wrexham area.

Police described the break-ins as "despicable" and said a considerable number had happened between 18:00 and 21:00 BST.

He said if people had seen cars or individuals, "not usually in their street, are new to the area, or seem suspicious for any reason", then he would "continue to urge them to report those concerns to us".

Four men held on Thursday have been released on police bail pending further inquiries.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.