Image copyright Google Image caption The man was found dead at a house in Merlin Walk, Castle Vale

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 60-year-old man was found dead at a house in Birmingham.

Officers were called to Merlin Walk in Castle Vale, Birmingham, at about 01:10 BST.

West Midlands Police said a post-mortem examination would take place in due course and a cordon was in place while inquiries continued.

The 52-year-old woman remains in police custody.

Det Insp Caroline Corfield said: "A man has sadly lost his life and we're working to establish exactly what happened in the early hours of this morning.

"We're carrying out house to house inquiries in the area but would urge anyone with information which can assist our investigation to come forward."

