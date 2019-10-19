Image copyright Family handout Image caption Kulvinder Kaur, 52, died at the scene when she was hit by a car on the estate in September

Residents on an estate where a care worker was killed in a hit-and-run have held a protest over road safety.

Kulvinder Kaur, 52, died at the scene when she was struck by a Peugeot 206 in Cavendish Road, Walsall, in September.

Lewis Jukes, 20, of Bloxwich, admitted causing death by dangerous driving and other motoring offences and was jailed on Tuesday.

During a march earlier, residents on the Beechdale estate called for more to be done to stop speeding drivers.

Protest organiser Sally-Anne Millard said: "They are using the estate as a rat race, and if we don't stand up as a community and make it heard and make our voices heard then it's not going to be the only one [death] and we need to stop this."

Sue Lycett, from Residents R Us, said: "It's disgusting that it's taken something like this to make people realise we need safer roads on Beechdale, because next time it will be a child."

A 659-name petition was presented to Walsall Council's economy and environment overview and scrutiny committee on Thursday, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Birchills Leamore ward councillor Lee Jeavons, said: "Residents are frankly exasperated. What we are calling for is a whole estate review of traffic management on Beechdale.

"People of Beechdale want something done and I understand their anger."

Committee members agreed to make recommendations to Walsall Council's cabinet to look at road safety measures in the area.

