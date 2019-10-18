Image copyright PA Media Image caption The High Court had granted a temporary injunction against protests outside the school gates at Anderton Primary School

The decision on whether to keep a protest exclusion zone around a school at the centre of a row over LGBT equality teaching has been put off until a later date.

In May the High Court granted a temporary injunction against demonstrations outside the gates of Anderton Primary School in Birmingham.

Birmingham City Council is applying for it to be made permanent.

Judge Mr Justice Warby reserved his judgement on Friday.

The school, in Balsall Heath, has been at the focus of a campaign against teaching about LGBT relationships, led by some parents and activists who say it is in conflict with their "religious beliefs and family values".

The original High Court injunction was put in place on 31 May and in June it was decided a hearing would take place about whether it could continue.

In its closing arguments at Birmingham's Civil Justice Centre, the council's barrister, Jonathan Manning QC, said: "It's clear that the conduct in question is such as to satisfy the definition of anti-social behaviour and public nuisance."

The authority previously requested an extension to area included in the exclusion zone.

Lead protester Shakeel Afsar, his sister Rosina and Amir Ahmed are contesting the need for a legal injunction to curtail protests.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Shakeel Afsar said on Friday: "We hope and pray that the verdict will be one that will cater for all our communities"

Christian campaigner John Allman from Okehampton, Devon, is also opposing what he claims would be a "super-injunction".

Paul Diamond, representing Mr Allman, said: "There is a limit to law. It should not be used to silence debate.

"We say the British population are very concerned about this teaching."

Speaking after the case was adjourned, Mr Afsar said: "We feel that the judge will look through the relevant evidence and see that parents were within their rights."

Previously, head teacher Sarah Hewitt-Clarkson told the hearing that the demonstrations had been "unprecedented" and an "awful time".

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.