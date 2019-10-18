Image caption Police said they have arrested four men after a string of break-ins targeting the elderly

Four people have been arrested over a string of burglaries which targeted older people in the Black Country.

Twenty-nine burglaries took place in nine days across the region, police said.

Masked men stole jewellery from two women, aged 75 and 87, in Wolverhampton and Walsall. Other addresses were also targeted, police said.

The men, aged 20, 25, 28, and 43, are being held on suspicion of conspiracy to burgle.

Detectives are continuing to work "around the clock to catch all those involved" after the men were arrested from the Goldthorn area of Wolverhampton on Wednesday night, police said.

Extra officers have also been drafted in to patrol the areas affected to offer reassurance to residents.

'Remain vigilant'

Police said masked men forced entry to a property and assaulted a 75-year-old woman before stealing jewellery in Penn Fields, Wolverhampton.

A masked man forced entry to the home of an 87-year-old woman claiming to be a police officer before taking jewellery and cash from her bedroom in Walsall.

Offenders also attempted to gain access to properties in Smethwick and Tipton, but were unsuccessful, police said.

Chf Supt Sally Bourner said: "Although the arrests are a significant development, I am still urging the community to remain vigilant in their neighbourhoods and to continue to look out for each other.

"This remains a top priority for police in the Black Country at present and there's a dedicated team of detectives working round the clock to identify those responsible for this terrible series of break in's targeting elderly, vulnerable people in our communities."

