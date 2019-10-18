Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Hamed Hussein will serve a minimum of 19 years behind bars

A man has been jailed for 19 years for the "senseless" murder of a youth mentor in a street fight.

Hamed Hussein, 19, stabbed Jordan Moazami to death in Harborne, Birmingham, in April.

Mr Moazami, 18, died after a fight broke out following a row about drugs.

Hussein, of no fixed address, was convicted of murder and possession of a bladed article at Birmingham Crown Court. Co-defendant Moshood Giwa, 20, was cleared of manslaughter.

West Midlands Police said the attack was a "senseless use of violence".

Jurors were earlier directed by His Honour Judge Melbourne Inman QC to find co-defendant Mr Giwa, of of Dimsdale Road, Birmingham, not guilty of murder.

He was acquitted of manslaughter.

In sentencing, Judge Inman told Hussein: "You were prepared for violence.

"You struck at least five blows with the knife...and four stab wounds to his [the victim's] back.

"The fatal blow was...wholly consistent with it [the knife] being buried to its hilt."

Image copyright West Midlands Police/Family handout Image caption Jordan Moazami was stabbed "in his back" the jury had heard

Det Ch Insp Jim Monroe, from West Midlands Police, said: "You can see the act of carrying knives and the senseless use of violence within society has ultimately and tragically resulted in a loss of life."

Officers said the mother of Mr Moazami told them: "Jordan will never be forgotten, he will be remembered through his family, friends and all those whose lives he touched."

