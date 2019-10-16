Image copyright PA Media Image caption Shakeel Afsar is one of three named on an interim injunction which stops protests directly outside school gates

A man leading protests against primary school LGBT teaching in Birmingham has criticised a fellow campaigner for his language during one of the rallies.

A High Court hearing was told the man, referred to as the "imam from Batley", shouted "there are paedophiles in there", outside Anderton Park school.

Birmingham City Council wants an injunction which stops rallies outside the school gates to be made permanent.

Protest organiser Shakeel Afsal said he had not invited the man to take part.

The school in Balsall Heath has been at the centre of a campaign in which some parents and activists are trying to stop its LGBT relationship teaching. Many claim it contradicts their Islamic faith and is not "age appropriate".

In May, the High Court granted a temporary injunction banning demonstrations at the school gates.

The latest hearing will decide whether this ban will be made permanent.

Mr Afsar, his sister Rosina and Amir Ahmed are named on the current injunction.

Image caption Demonstrators gathered outside the High Court in Birmingham before Monday's hearing

On Wednesday, at the High Court sitting in Birmingham, Mr Afsar was shown a video of himself standing near the "imam" at a demonstration on 24 May.

Jonathan Manning QC, for Birmingham City Council, said it also showed the man talking about "genderism, homosexuality, sex" in front of small children, adding it was "all the things you [protesters] say children shouldn't be taught about".

Mr Afsar said the man was "not part of our campaign" and he had tried to indicate to fellow organiser Mr Ahmed he should be stopped.

Mr Manning asked Mr Afsar, who does not have children at the school, about the book My Princess Boy, about a boy who dresses in girls clothing.

Mr Afsar said: "The name Princess Boy would suggest to parents of our faith that a transgender lifestyle is acceptable."

Mr Manning replied: "A book about a little boy dressing up in girls clothes is nothing to do with a transgender lifestyle."

The hearing continues.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Protests have continued outside the exclusion zone at Anderton Park Primary School

