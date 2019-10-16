Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Sarah Handley was pronounced dead shortly after the collision in Handsworth

A drug-driver who left his girlfriend to die at a crash scene following a police pursuit has been jailed.

Adrian Paskin smashed into a car in Birmingham in August and ran off, leaving Sarah Handley on his rear seat with a fatal head injury.

The 35-year-old, who was jailed for nine years and four months, blamed his 28-year-old victim in an outburst at the sentencing hearing.

The judge described his behaviour in court as "utterly deplorable".

Paskin, of no fixed address, was also banned from driving for 12 years and eight months after admitting dangerous driving, causing death by dangerous driving, having no insurance, and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Birmingham Crown Court heard he evaded police by running red lights at up to 70mph (113km/h) during two high-speed chases on 17 August.

The heroin and cocaine user's Ford Fiesta failed to stop in the early hours for a police patrol, which abandoned the pursuit in Ladywood.

His speed on that occasion went up to 90mph (145km/h) on 30-40mph (48-64km/h) roads, Aliya Rashid, prosecuting, said.

'No remorse'

Paskin, who had previous convictions for 67 offences, was then spotted by police at 21:30 BST on the M6, the court was told.

He later drove on a pavement to try to escape, but crashed in Crocketts Road, Handsworth, less than a minute after officers called off efforts to pursue the Fiesta due to safety fears.

As a victim impact statement from the family of Ms Handley, from West Bromwich, was read out in court, Paskin shouted from the dock: "Your daughter didn't want me to stop the car. That's why I didn't stop."

Judge Melbourne Inman QC told Paskin it was "clearly beyond doubt that you appear to have no remorse".

"Your behaviour in this court... when the victim personal statements of Sarah's parents were being read out, was utterly deplorable," he added.

