Kulvinder Kaur was pronounced dead at the scene on Cavendish Road

A man has been jailed for a hit-and-run crash in which he killed a woman.

Kulvinder Kaur, 52, died at the scene when she was struck by a Peugeot 206 on Cavendish Road in Beechdale, Walsall, on 12 September.

Lewis Jukes, 20, of Providence Lane, Bloxwich, admitted causing death by dangerous driving, along with a raft of other motoring offences.

At Birmingham Crown Court on Tuesday, he was jailed for seven years and four months.

He was also disqualified from driving for eight years and eight months.

Jukes had additionally admitted driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, failing to stop at the scene and failing to provide information.

