Image copyright PA Media Image caption Protests have continued around Anderton Park Primary School

A bigger exclusion zone may be needed around a school due to ongoing protests against teaching of LGBT relationships, a court heard.

The High Court granted a temporary injunction against protests outside the school gates at Anderton Primary School in Birmingham.

Birmingham City Council is making an application for it to be made permanent.

At a court hearing it said protests were disrupting pupils' education.

The school, in Balsall Heath, has been at the centre of a campaign against teaching about LGBT relationships, led by some parents and activists who say it is in conflict with their "religious beliefs and family values".

Image caption The exclusion zone prevents protests outside the school gates

The original High Court injunction was put in place on 31 May, banning demos outside the school and, in June, it was decided a hearing would take place to decide whether it could continue.

Opening the case at Birmingham's Priory Courts, Jonathan Manning QC for Birmingham City Council said a permanent order was needed, potentially with a larger exclusion area, because noisy protests outside the current zone meant some children were still unable to use the playground.

The council's legal team also said "untrue allegations" - described as "hurtful" and "harmful" - about what the school was teaching were being made on social media in an "inflammatory way".

The hearing is expected to finish on Friday.

