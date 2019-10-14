Image copyright Google Image caption The disorder happened at the Ramada Park Hall in Wolverhampton

Three people were taken to hospital after mass disorder at a wedding.

A teenage girl, who was working at the event in Wolverhampton, was taken to hospital along with two men. A third injured man was assessed at the scene.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said it received "no fewer than nine calls" about the "brawl" at the Ramada Park Hall Hotel, on Saturday evening.

Police said the three men seen all had facial injuries. Nobody had reported being assaulted.

Ambulance service spokesman Murray MacGregor said there were "suggestions that there were numerous casualties" so three ambulances, a paramedic, the hazardous area response team and the service's mental health car were all sent to the hotel.

"Ambulance staff rapidly assessed a large number of potential patients.

"In total, there were four casualties that needed further assistance," he said.

The teenage girl was treated at the scene for a medical condition and injuries.

She was taken to New Cross Hospital in the city, where the two men were also taken.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Midlands Police.

Ramada has been contacted for comment.