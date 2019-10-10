Image copyright House of Commons Image caption Police were called to a disturbance outside Jess Phillips' constituency office on 26 September

A man who shouted "is this the fascist party offices?" outside a Labour MP's office has been fined by magistrates.

Police were called to a disturbance at Birmingham Yardley MP Jess Phillips' constituency office in Acocks Green, Birmingham, on 26 September.

Michael Roby, 36, of Billesley, Birmingham, admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

He was fined £40 at Birmingham Magistrates' Court.

The hearing was told he also shouted "why are you blocking democracy?" before kicking a wooden front door of the MP's office.

Magistrates also ordered Roby, who has lost his job as a warehouse worker, to pay £135 costs.

The incident came a day after MPs accused Prime Minster Boris Johnson of using "dangerous language" during a heated debate in the Commons.

