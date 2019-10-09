Image copyright Google Image caption A car pulled up on Mallin Street near to the junction of Highbury Road in Smethwick

A man is in hospital with a serious injury to his eye after a drive-by shooting.

A dark-coloured 4x4-type car pulled up alongside the 21-year-old on Mallin Street near to the junction of Highbury Road in Smethwick at about 21:00 on Tuesday.

The victim was shot at before the car was driven away, West Midlands Police said.

Officers are appealing for a witness who fled the scene to get in touch.

Det Sgt Lee Bailey, from Force CID, team, said: "A man was walking down the road when a large dark coloured 4x4 type car stopped alongside him and shot at him, before driving away.

"We are aware that a person walking down Mallin Street witnessed the incident before fleeing on foot.

"We are particularly interested in speaking to this person."

Officers are also asking anyone who may have dashcam footage of what happened to come forward.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.