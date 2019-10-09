Image copyright Steve Peach Image caption The fire broke out on Tuesday evening

Fifteen buses have been set on fire in a suspected arson attack at a depot in the West Midlands.

Up to £150,000 worth of damage was caused at The Diamond Bus depot, in Tipton Road, Tividale, Sandwell, on Tuesday night, the operator said.

It was targeted by arsonists in January when up to £200,000 of damage was caused.

Operator Diamond Bus is liaising with police and said CCTV footage showed individuals leaving the site.

A spokesperson said: "All of the vehicles that were damaged were parked up to be sold and not part of our daily operations, so thankfully this did not have an impact to our service delivery this morning."

West Midlands Police said the damage from the fire, at 21:40 BST, had been estimated at between £75,000 and £150,000.

Sgt Richard Bird urged anyone with information to get in touch.

