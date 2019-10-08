Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Mark Lloyd died eight days after he was hurt

A second person has been charged with the murder of a man who died following what police called a street robbery.

Mark Lloyd, 39, was hurt on Aldridge Road, Perry Barr, Birmingham, on 21 September and died in hospital eight days later.

The latest accused is Sean Sweeney, 26, of no fixed address, who is set to appear in court on 15 October.

Shannon Cronin, 23, of Clyde Street, Cradley Heath, was charged with Mr Lloyd's murder last week.

She has been remanded in custody following a court appearance.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said the incident in Perry Barr was initially treated as a robbery but became a murder inquiry when Mr Lloyd, from Kingstanding, died of his injuries.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.