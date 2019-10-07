Image copyright Google Image caption The man remains in hospital

A man has suffered serious injuries after being stabbed more than once outside a pub.

A two-year-old old boy also suffered minor injuries in the incident which took place outside The Flower Pot pub in Spon Lane, West Bromwich, on Sunday evening.

Police were called to reports of disorder and said a 24-year-old man suffered multiple stab wounds.

Det Sgt Paul Cook appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

He said: "I understand the concerns of the community and would like to offer reassurance that we're doing all we can to establish what happened yesterday and find those responsible.

"If you saw what happened, or have any information about the incident please get in touch."

The 24-year-old man remains in hospital. The two-year-old boy was also taken to hospital.

