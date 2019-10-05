Image copyright Google Image caption Officers were called to Vine Lane in Acocks Green at 17:30 BST on Friday

Heroin was thrown at two police officers who were called to investigate reports of an assault, a force said.

The pair went to a property in Vine Lane in Acocks Green, Birmingham, at about 17:30 BST on Friday.

West Midlands Police said they found a woman, 38, with minor injuries having been assaulted by a group of teenagers who had forced their way into her home.

White powder was thrown at the officers, which was later confirmed to be heroin. The officers were uninjured.

The force said two 18-year-old boys and a 15-year-old boy had been arrested on suspicion of burglary and possession of Class A drugs.

One of the 18-year-olds and the 15-year-old were also arrested on suspicion of assault.

All three remain in custody.

