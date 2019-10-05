Image caption Saint Nicolas' Place is Birmingham's largest collections of Tudor buildings

Historic buildings, previously featured on a TV programme led by Griff Rhys Jones, are being put up for sale.

Saint Nicolas' Place in Kings Norton, Birmingham, was the winner of a 2004 series of BBC's Restoration, where viewers voted for listed buildings to win funding.

But St Nicolas Church Parish Council said it could no longer afford to maintain the buildings.

It said the sale would protect the buildings for "future generations".

The place is made up of the Merchant's House and the 17th Century Old Grammar School, set either side of St Nicolas' Church.

They are Birmingham's largest collection of Tudor buildings, also offering accommodation and a wedding venue.

The buildings, which were restored through Restoration in 2004, are owned and managed by the parish church council.

In a statement, the council said after 90 years of "careful stewardship", it had acknowledged it was unable to sustain the levels of resource required to maintain St Nicolas' Place.

It said over the next year, the 900-year-old Grade I-listed St Nicolas' Church would need major work carried out to its roof and spire, which would cost more than £300,000.

​"Although it is with heavy heart that a new proprietor is now sought, the parish church council have taken extensive professional advice and conscientiously discerned this as the best way forward to safeguard the fabric of St Nicolas building for future generations," it added.

In a post on social media, Richard Burden MP, whose Birmingham Northfield constituency covers Kings Norton, said it was vital to "safeguard" the character of the buildings.

