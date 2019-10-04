Image caption Nayyib Mohammed has been jailed for seven years and banned from driving for 13 years

A "reckless" driver who was speeding at 70mph when he killed a pedestrian has been jailed for seven years.

Richard Cheshire, 37, was struck on Trinity Way, West Bromwich, on 3 August and thrown to the other side of the dual carriageway.

Nayyib Mohammed, 24, admitted causing death by dangerous driving, driving without insurance and driving while disqualified.

He was sentenced earlier at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

West Midlands Police said its Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) found Mohammed had been travelling at 72mph in a 40mph zone just 25m (82ft) before the point of collision.

"Richard was purely in the wrong place, at the wrong time, and it sadly cost him his life," said Det Sgt Paul Hughes.

"It was down to Mohammed's reckless and dangerous driving that Richard's family lost their loved one forever."

Mohammed, of Marshall Street, Smethwick, has been banned from driving for 13 years.

