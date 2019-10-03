Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Mark Lloyd, from Kingstanding, died in hospital just over a week after he was attacked

A woman charged with the murder of a man who died following a street robbery has appeared in court.

Mark Lloyd, 39, was assaulted on Aldridge Road, Perry Barr, Birmingham, on 21 September.

Shannon Cronin, 23, of Clyde Street, Cradley Heath, was charged with his murder after he died in hospital on Sunday.

At Birmingham Magistrates Court earlier, she was remanded in custody ahead of her next appearance.

She is due before the city's crown court on 7 October.

