Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Mark Lloyd died in hospital just over a week after he was attacked

A woman has been charged with the murder of a man who died following a street robbery.

Mark Lloyd, 39, was assaulted in Aldridge Road, Perry Barr, Birmingham, at about 23:10 BST on 21 September.

Mr Lloyd, from Kingstanding, died in hospital on Sunday.

Shannon Cronin, 23, of Clyde Street, Cradley Heath, West Midlands, will appear before Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Thursday, police said.

A 26-year-old man remanded in custody accused of robbery would be re-questioned in relation to Mr Lloyd's murder, police said.

