Frasers will replace the department store Debenhams, which opened in the Mander Centre in October 2017

A "premium brand" department store is set to replace the outgoing Debenhams in the centre of Wolverhampton.

Frasers is a new concept from the retail stable of Sports Direct's Mike Ashley, and will take over the spot in the Mander Centre that Debenhams vacates in January.

It is described as an "upmarket" spin-off from the House of Fraser brand which Mr Ashley acquired.

But the city's existing House of Fraser is to close, it has been confirmed.

The council said the arrival was "fantastic news" for Wolverhampton and would bring jobs.

Debenhams - which employs about 150 people - has been trading for just two years in the city and its closure has proved controversial to shoppers.

Its replacement is one of five Frasers stores due to open next year, but the brand is so far unable to say when it will begin serving the people of Wolverhampton.

It is also unclear when House of Fraser - in the 142-year-old Beatties building on Victoria Street - will close, although the site's owners put it up for sale earlier this year.

Mr Ashley had previously pledged to keep the retailer going in Wolverhampton after acquiring the chain in 2018.

Councillor Ian Brookfield, leader of City of Wolverhampton Council, said Frasers' arrival would help "us significantly improve the wider offer as we continue to develop ways to re-imagine and reinvent our city centre".

A spokesperson for the Mander Centre's estate management said: "This is terrific news for our loyal shoppers who will see a significant upgrade in our premium brand line-up."

A bid from The University of Wolverhampton to buy Beatties - which has a guide price of £3m - was still "on the table", a spokesperson said.

The university hopes to convert the building into residential, pop-up retail and leisure offerings for local residents and students and intends to retain the name.

