A lorry driver accused of killing a doctor after a dashboard tray table blocked his view has told a court he would have seen her had it not been installed.

Dr Suzanna Bull, 32, was killed while cycling in Birmingham in 2017.

Giving evidence, Robert Bradbury told jurors he installed the tray table to be "one of the lads".

He denies causing death by dangerous driving and a charge of causing death by careless driving.

Dr Bull, from Farnsfield, Nottinghamshire, worked at Birmingham Children's Hospital.

She died at the scene of the crash in Pershore Road, Edgbaston, on 9 October 2017.

Prosecutors claim objects installed on the tray table prevented Mr Bradbury from seeing Dr Bull.

When asked by his barrister Ian Bridge why he had the tray table, Mr Bradbury, 50, of Cambridge Way, Acocks Green, Birmingham, said: "Just so I could be one of the lads. They all had one so I got one."

Asked if he knew that installing it was an MOT failure, Mr Bradbury, who said he thought about the collision every day and had since received counselling, said: "I wasn't aware."

Under cross-examination, Mr Bradbury admitted the tray table was "quite cluttered".

Prosecutor Michael Duck QC asked him: "If that table hadn't been there then you would have seen her?"

"Yes", Mr Bradbury replied.

Mr Duck then asked: "Did it really take the death of a young lady to tell you that was dangerous?"

"Beforehand, I had never had an issue with the table at all," Mr Bradbury said.

The trial continues.

