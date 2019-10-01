Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Mark Lloyd died in hospital eight days after the robbery in Perry Barr, police said

A murder investigation has been launched into the death of a man seriously injured in a street robbery.

Mark Lloyd was left in a critical condition after being assaulted on Aldridge Road in Perry Barr, Birmingham, at about 23:10 BST on 21 September, West Midlands Police said.

The 39-year-old, from Kingstanding, died in hospital on Sunday.

A man and a woman are facing questions in police custody over Mr Lloyd's death.

The force said a 23-year-old woman, previously charged with robbery, was rearrested on suspicion of murder.

It added a 26-year-old man, accused of robbery and remanded in custody, would also be questioned in relation to murder.

Police say a post-mortem examination is due.

In a statement, Mr Lloyd's family said he was a "much-loved father, brother, son, partner and friend" who would be "missed so much".

