Jordan Moazami died at the scene of the stabbing in Harborne on 24 April

A teenager murdered a youth mentor in a street brawl hours after being given a suspended sentence for another knife crime, a court has heard.

Moshood Giwa, 19, is accused alongside Hamed Hussein, 18, of killing Jordan Moazami in April.

Jurors at Birmingham Crown Court heard a fight broke out in the Harborne area of the city following a row about drugs, leaving Mr Moazami stabbed to death.

Both defendants deny murder.

The court heard Mr Giwa, of Dimsdale Road, Birmingham, appeared before Birmingham magistrates to admit possession of a knife on April 24.

Prosecutors said he left the court at 17:15 GMT, after receiving a suspended sentence, and became involved in the violence on Tennal Road at about 19:00.

Mr Moazami, who suffered wounds to his hand, right shoulder and under his ear, was stabbed by Mr Hussein, the court heard.

Prosecutor Stephen Linehan QC said: "When Hamed Hussein killed Jordan Moazami, he was not acting alone, he was taking part in violence along with the defendant Moshood Giwa.

"The hand that killed Jordan Moazami was the hand of Hamed Hussein, but Moshood Giwa was joining in with the violence that led to Jordan Moazami's death.

"That violence had broken out because of a quarrel between Moshood Giwa and Jordan Moazami."

Mr Linehan said Mr Giwa was in a "very excitable state" after being spared prison.

The trial continues.

