Counter terrorism officers have charged two people with fraud offences relating to charitable funds.

Rajbinder Kaur, 50, is charged with money laundering and six counts of theft amounting to £50,000.

Kaldip Singh Lehal, 38, is charged with knowingly or recklessly providing false or misleading information to the Charity Commission.

The pair, from Birmingham, were arrested in July in connection with alleged fraud offences.

They have been bailed to appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on 31 October.

Ms Kaur, of Hamstead Road, is also charged with knowingly or recklessly providing false or misleading information to the Charity Commission.

Mr Lehal's address was also given as Hamstead Road.

