Image copyright Alex Demetre Image caption Daisy-May Demetre "sees herself as a normal nine-year-old", her dad said

A nine-year-old girl who had both legs amputated walked in a show at the top of the Eiffel Tower for Paris Fashion Week.

Daisy-May Demetre, from Birmingham, is thought to be the first double amputee model to walk in the show.

Her father, Alex, said she "nailed it" and "is doing herself so proud".

He said Daisy took homework with her to do around the show and after a "whirlwind" weekend was heading back to school as normal on Monday.

Image copyright Alex Demetre Image caption Daisy-May took plenty of photos as well as homework for Fashion Week

Daisy walked for Lulu et Gigi, whose founder, Eni Hegedus-Buiron, said she was "bringing awareness to the world".

The nine-year-old was born with fibular hemimelia, where part or all of the fibula bone in the leg is missing, which led to her legs being amputated as a baby.

Mr Demetre said walking was "between five and seven times harder" for his daughter, "but you'd never know".

He said there was no opportunity to practise her catwalk before the show, but Daisy was unshaken.

"She came out and posed really well, she just nailed it," he said.

Image copyright Alex Demetre Image caption Daisy-May also hopes to be a Paralympian and trains as well as modelling

Daisy walked in New York Fashion Week earlier this year and Mr Demetre said they are exploring other modelling offers and opportunities for her.

She started modelling about 18-months ago and has worked for brands including River Islands, Matalan and Nike.

