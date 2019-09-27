Image copyright House of Commons Image caption Police were called to a disturbance outside Jess Phillips' constituency office on Thursday

A 36-year-old man has been charged with a public order offence after a disturbance outside an MP's office.

Police were called to MP Jess Phillips' constituency office in Acocks Green, Birmingham, at about 14:30 BST on Thursday.

Michael Roby, of Vimy Road, in Birmingham's Hall Green area - outside of Ms Phillips' Yardley constituency - has been released on conditional bail.

He is due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court on 10 October.

Mr Roby was also arrested on suspicion of possessing cannabis but West Midlands Police said there would be no further action on this.

