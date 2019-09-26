Image caption Severn Trent said 25 customers would not be getting their water supply resorted until repairs were complete

Businesses have been forced to close due to flooding on a street that cuts through the heart of Birmingham.

Water began pouring on to Broad Street when contractors for Midland Metro damaged a pipe during construction.

As a result, businesses along the busy commercial strip are without water or have low pressure, with some, including the central library, shutting doors for the rest of the day.

Severn Trent says it is working to fix the supply.

Image caption Severn Trent said a tanker was pumping water into the system to boost supply

The provider - to which the problem was reported at about 11:30 BST - added it was assessing damage and would be re-routing water around its pipe network in an effort to address supply issues.

It brought in tankers to pump water into the system, a spokesperson said.

The Midland Metro Alliance - leading a project to extend tram lines in the city - confirmed its contractors were responsible for damaging the pipe during works.

Image copyright @RobAbdul Image caption The pipe was damaged by construction workers for the Midland Metro network

The Library of Birmingham said it was closing as supply problems meant "there is no washing or toilet facilities at the library or within the local area".

It said it would review the closure on Friday.

Ikon Gallery, in nearby Oozells Square, also said it had been forced to close over the matter.

It is not clear how many customers in the area are affected, but Severn Trent says there are 25 - likely businesses - which will not get back their water supply until repairs are complete.

Midland Metro Alliance said: "We would like to apologise for the inconvenience the loss of supply has caused to businesses in the area.

"We thank all those affected for their patience and understanding."

