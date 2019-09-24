Image copyright Family handout Image caption Amann Momand suffered a head injury during an incident on Alcester Road South

A 17-year-old has been charged with murder, after a man was fatally injured during a row in a street.

Amaan Momand, 23, was attacked on Alcester Road South, Maypole, Birmingham, on Thursday. He died in hospital on Sunday.

He died from a head injury, a post-mortem examination showed.

The teenager, from Yardley, who cannot be named, will appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court later.

He is the second person to be charged by police in connection with Mr Momand's death.

Jamie Taylor, 21 of Tidworth Croft, Kings Heath, appeared before Walsall Magistrates Court on Saturday charged with wounding.

The charge will be reviewed in due course in light of Mr Momand's death, West Midlands Police said.

Mr Taylor was remanded into custody ahead of an appearance at Wolverhampton Crown Court on 18 October.

Det Insp Michelle Allen said she is still appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

