A cyclist fractured his elbow after being pushed from his bike by a pillion passenger on a motorbike.

Andrew Marsden said he was riding from Gregory Avenue towards Long Nuke Road in the Northfield area of Birmingham on Tuesday evening when he was pushed.

The 67-year-old, from Quinton, said he had nine stitches in his elbow but it had not put him off cycling.

West Midlands Police confirmed officers were investigating what happened.

Mr Marsden, who was riding with the Cannon Hill Cycle Club, said: "We were waiting at the lights behind a couple of cars.

"The motorcycle came up, there were two people on it, the driver came at me and the passenger pushed me off.

"I ended up in the middle of the road. I didn't see it coming, I had no warning."

Mr Marsden added: "I'm not angry, I am a bit sad that somebody can do something like that and get kicks out of it. I just feel sad for them really.

"I would be more angry if it happened to someone else.

"He could have killed me, it is a really bad road for speeding and I was left lying in the middle road with cars avoiding me."

