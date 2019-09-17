Image copyright Google Image caption A 29-year-old woman was critically injured when she fell from a tower block window on Cock Hill Lane, Rubery

Police investigating a woman's fall from a tower block window have charged a man with breaching a restraining order.

The 29-year-old woman was found with serious injuries after falling from the fifth floor in Cock Hill Lane, Rubery, during the early hours of 31 August.

Darren Edwards, 22, was initially arrested in connection with the fall, police said.

Edwards admitted the breach at Birmingham Magistrates' Court.

Police said the woman was taken to hospital with critical injuries, but her condition has since "improved."

Inquiries continue into how she came to fall from the building.

Edwards, of no fixed address, is due to be sentenced on Wednesday.

