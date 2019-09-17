Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption PC Gareth Phillips has been discharged from hospital and is recovering from his injuries at home

A police officer who was run over by a stolen patrol car has been discharged from hospital.

Traffic officer Gareth Phillips, 42, suffered potentially life-changing injuries when he was hit by the vehicle in Moseley on 10 August.

Mubashar Hussain, 29, admitted causing grievous bodily harm and will be sentenced next month.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said PC Phillips, who is recovering at home, had a "long battle ahead of him."

The officer had been responding to reports of a stolen Range Rover in Moorcroft Road at about 16:45 BST.

He found Hussain in the driver's seat and co-defendant Ahsan Ghafoor in the passenger seat.

Hussain was Tasered but got into a police car parked behind the stolen vehicle and ran over the officer who suffered head and pelvic injuries.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Mubashar Hussain will be sentenced on 15 October

Last week prosecutor Andrew Smith QC told Birmingham Crown Court that updated medical evidence about PC Phillips' injuries would be presented at the next hearing.

Hussain, of no fixed address, has admitted causing grievous bodily harm, two counts of vehicle theft, dangerous driving, two counts of driving while disqualified, two counts of assault, assaulting an emergency worker, aggravated vehicle-taking, and two charges of having no insurance.

Ghafoor, 24, admitted two counts of car theft, dangerous driving, having no insurance and driving other than in accordance with a licence.

Both men remain in custody ahead of sentencing on 15 October.

Image copyright SnapperSK Image caption PC Phillips had been called along with other officers to the stolen Range Rover in Moorcroft Road

