Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption CCTV images have been released of the man suspected of three attacks on women around Soho Road in Birmingham

Police are hunting a man suspected of attacking three women in under an hour.

All three attacks happened on Sunday evening around Soho Road in Birmingham, West Midlands Police said.

A 35-year-old was raped and robbed of her necklace after being walked to nearby Waverhill Park at about 22:15 BST.

Minutes later, a 46-year-old was robbed of her handbag, before CCTV showed the same man assaulting an unknown female in nearby Rookery Road.

The force has released CCTV images of a man they believe is responsible, urging anyone with information to come forward.

It said the man was described as eastern European, in his late 20s to early 30s, with dark brown hair and a goatee beard.

He was wearing a white T-shirt, ripped blue jeans and a black leather jacket with a diagonal zip.

Victims have also described the offender as having a tattoo on his right bicep, a circle tattoo on his neck and another tattoo on his right hand, the force said.

Supt Ed Foster said: "We're looking at three very nasty attacks on women in a short period of time.

"The first victim suffered multiple fractures to her arm as she tried fending off the attacker.

"We need to trace this man immediately and I'd urge anyone who believes they recognise him, or may have seen him in the area, to get in touch.

"We also need to trace the third victim or indeed anyone else who may have been attacked by the man but not reported the incident to police."

