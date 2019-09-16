Birmingham & Black Country

Woman struck by bus in Solihull killed

  • 16 September 2019
Scene
Image caption Several 999 calls were made at about 07:30 BST

A woman was killed when she was hit by a bus in a West Midlands town centre.

The pedestrian was struck at about 07:30 BST on Poplar Road in Solihull.

Ambulance service crews found her in a critical condition and she was confirmed dead by paramedics at the scene.

Several 999 calls were received calls to reports of a collision and two ambulances and a paramedic officer were deployed.

