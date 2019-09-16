Woman struck by bus in Solihull killed
- 16 September 2019
A woman was killed when she was hit by a bus in a West Midlands town centre.
The pedestrian was struck at about 07:30 BST on Poplar Road in Solihull.
Ambulance service crews found her in a critical condition and she was confirmed dead by paramedics at the scene.
Several 999 calls were received calls to reports of a collision and two ambulances and a paramedic officer were deployed.
