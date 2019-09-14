Thousands of Peaky Blinders fans at Digbeth festival
Thousands of Peaky Blinders fans have gathered for a festival dedicated to the hit BBC drama.
It includes music and about 200 actors recreating scenes in the streets and factories of Digbeth, Birmingham.
Liam Gallagher, who will headline later, tweeted "look sharp The Gallaghers are on their way to drink and have fun with the Shelbys".
The show's creator, Steven Knight, said the two-day event included a "mind-blowing" Peaky Blinders ballet.
He said of the production by the Rambert company: "The outfits and the costumes and the dance and the music are just beautiful."
Mr Knight spoke of the hit programme's future at the Legitimate Peaky Blinders Festival.
He expected to take the series to the cusp of World War 2 and then a film could follow, he said.
"I'm writing series six at the moment. That's almost done," he said. "Then I'm going to do series seven, then I'm looking at spin-offs, maybe a movie.
"It's up to us. It's up to the people involved."
The writer said he would avoid a prequel and stay clear of celebrity cameos which were "quite distracting".
The crime drama follows the fortunes of the Shelby family, starring Cillian Murphy as leader Tommy Shelby.
The story is loosely based on a real Birmingham gang who hid blades in the peaks of their caps.
The line-up for the five music stages includes Primal Scream and Anna Calvi, who scored the drama's fifth and latest series.
A Peaky Blinders-themed event last year, which was not approved by the makers of the show, reportedly left some fans unhappy.
Mr Knight previously said he wanted to put together a festival "sanctioned by us" but did not want to comment on anybody else's attempt.
