Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was pronounced dead at the scene on Cavendish Road

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a pedestrian died in a hit-and-run crash on Thursday.

She was named by police as 52-year-old Kulvinder Kaur who was walking along Cavendish Road in Beechdale, Walsall, when she was struck by a Peugeot 206.

Two men aged 21 and 27 handed themselves into police on Friday morning, the West Midlands force said.

The car thought to have been involved has been recovered.

It is undergoing forensic examination, police say.

