Image copyright SnapperSK Image caption Debris was strewn across the pavement on Boden Road in Hall Green following the carjacking

A woman was seriously injured when she was hit by a reversing car stolen in a carjacking.

A group of masked men first assaulted a man who was the driver of a Mercedes that was on a driveway in Boden Road in Hall Green, Birmingham, at about 17:30 BST on Wednesday.

He was then thrown from the vehicle and the men got in.

The woman, who is related to the man, was struck on the pavement as the car was reversed during the getaway.

Police described the woman as a "pedestrian" but would not say whether she had been an occupant of the vehicle, or the house outside which the car was parked.

She remains in hospital with multiple serious injuries, West Midlands Ambulance Service says.

The man was uninjured.

Image copyright SnapperSK Image caption A cordon was put in place on Boden Road

